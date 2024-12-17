South Africa

Security guard held after two men and 6-year-old shot outside tavern

17 December 2024 - 10:32
A security guard allegedly shot and wounded two men and a 6-year-old child outside Eastwood Tavern in Pretoria.
Image: Supplied

A security guard allegedly shot and wounded three people, including a 6-year-old, outside the Eastwood Tavern parking lot at the weekend. 

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, it was reported that on Sunday at about 7pm football supporters in two Toyota Quantums coming from Loftus Versveld Stadium after a Caf Champions League football match went to the tavern. 

It is alleged that the supporters were playing loud music from one of the cars when a security guard armed with a rifle approached them ordering them to lower the music and a scuffle ensued,” he said. 

He said the security guard pepper sprayed some of them and when attacked fired several shots. 

Two adult males and a 6-year-old child sustained wounds and were taken to hospital to receive medical attention. One male was shot in the right thigh, one in the right leg and the 6-year-old child who was sitting inside the Quantum in the left arm.”

He added that the police responded and arrested the suspect on the scene and charged him with attempted murder.

He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Central magistrate's court soon.  

TimesLIVE

