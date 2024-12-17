South Africa

'Thank you minister, a man of honour, he delivered!’

Husband treats wife to Chris Brown concert — thanks to Gayton McKenzie

17 December 2024 - 06:15 By Kim Swartz
Innocentia Rafuthu and Sibonele Msomi.
Image: Supplied

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie's offer to dish out free tickets to the Chris Brown concert at FNB Stadium was music to the ears of Sibonele Msomi.

Msomi responded to McKenzie's offer with a motivation on why he deserved to qualify for two tickets at the weekend — and it involved a belated November birthday gift for his wife Innocentia Rafuthu. 

“I wrote saying unfortunately due to finances I couldn’t do anything for her, whereas she did something for me on my birthday in September, so I needed to do something that would blow her away or maybe just something to make her happy,” said Msomi.

“I said if I were to be given the tickets it would mean a lot to me, but to her it would mean the world and she would appreciate that I got the tickets.”  

He said within two hours after sharing his motivation he was overwhelmed by reactions on social media and then got a message from McKenzie saying he had won tickets and could collect them.

“The experience was unreal. No other concert I have been to previously compares to Chris Brown’s concert. I keep replaying the videos from the concert. Thank you to the minister, he’s a man of honour, he delivered,” said Msomi.  

McKenzie assured the public last week he would not use government money for the tickets. He also gave away tickets to South African musician Ndivhudzannyi “Makhadzi” Ralivhona’s One Woman Show in Limpopo at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 21. 

Tickets for Brown's concert ranged in price from R515 to R5,745.

'South Africa. I love you. first show was history so let's make it again' — Chris Brown

Chris Brown's South African performance at FNB Stadium was nothing short of spectacular.
'Not government money': McKenzie to give away Chris Brown and Makhadzi concert tickets

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says he'll be giving away tickets for the concerts of South African musician Ndivhudzannyi ...
Chris Brown lands in South Africa for two-day concert

American superstar Chris Brown has arrived in South Africa for his two-day concert which will take place at the FNB Stadium in Soweto at the weekend.
