South Africa

WATCH | Probe launched after cop seen assaulting civilian outside NW police station

17 December 2024 - 10:53
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
North West police have launched an investigation into a video circulating on social media involving an off-duty cop. File photo.
North West police have launched an investigation into a video circulating on social media involving an off-duty cop. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

North West police have confirmed an investigation into an altercation between one of their members and a civilian outside a Rustenburg police station over the long-weekend.

In a video clip making the rounds on social media, the officer, wearing black clothes, can be seen repeatedly kicking another person before shocked officers manage to break them apart.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sam Tselanyane said the incident stemmed from an argument that ensued at a barber shop at a Rustenburg mall.

"[This] involving the police officer, assault victim and other people on Saturday afternoon. After the incident, one of the victims went to the police station to lodge a complaint.

“Reports suggest the police officer also went to the police station where he found the complainant at the parking area. Allegedly, he chased the complainant until inside the police station premises and assaulted him. The on-duty police officers swiftly intervened and calmed the situation.”

The civilian opened an assault case against the officer while the latter laid a counter charge. Tselanyane confirmed the matter was being investigated.

“Provincial police management pointed out that the member's conduct is unacceptable and displays a disrespect for the rule of law by a law enforcement officer,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cop who allegedly killed policewoman fiancée faces corruption charge

The Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation unit has brought charges against Sgt Ntokozo Mngqithi, 34, who is in custody for allegedly ...
News
6 days ago

Northern Cape cop who was ‘drunk’ on duty appears in court

A video was shared on social media on Monday allegedly showing the highly intoxicated officer struggling to stand and stay up despite assistance from ...
News
4 months ago

WATCH | Suspensions for cop and off-duty member in party gear who gets picked up in police van

Two KwaZulu-Natal policemen have been removed from election deployment after provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi ordered the pair face ...
Politics
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Thank you minister, a man of honour, he delivered!’ South Africa
  2. Water outage: Rand Water says maintenance going well South Africa
  3. Horror crash claims 14 lives on N9 outside Graaff-Reinet South Africa
  4. ‘System failure’ leads to delays at OR Tambo International passport control South Africa
  5. AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to step down ‘soon’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep74 | Ford Bantam, BMW 640i, Honda WRV, Lexus IS250c, ...
Assad's first statement says fleeing Syria wasn't planned | REUTERS