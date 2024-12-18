Ace your shopping list with these perfect Christmas gifts

Sony, Under Armour, Epson and Lego have put together a gift guide they say is fit for everyone this holiday season. The guide offers a curated selection of thoughtful gifts for fitness enthusiasts, tech lovers and creatives of all ages to help ace shopping lists and spread festive cheer.
According to the companies, fitness lovers need gear that matches their energy, and these picks deliver both performance and style.
Versatile and stylish, the UA Phantom 4 sneakers are the Swiss Army knife of workout shoes. With responsive cushioning and a sock-like fit, they’re perfect for crushing gym goals or tackling everyday errands. Lightweight and stable, they’re a must-have for anyone looking to transition seamlessly from workout mode to casual outings.
Runners will love the UA Infinite Elite, designed for speed and endurance. Featuring UA’s innovative HOVR+ cushioning, these shoes ensure fresh legs for personal bests — or quick sprints to holiday treats.
Sony believes that no workout is complete without music, and Sony’s ULT WEAR headphones are the ultimate gift. With up to 50 hours of battery life, smart sensors and a quick-charge feature, these headphones keep the tunes going through every pump, sprint or yoga session.
UA HeatGear Printed Long Shorts are recommended for workout gear that performs as well as it looks — these shorts are a winner.
Made with HeatGear fabric, they provide comfort and flexibility, whether at the gym or lounging at home.
Every fitness enthusiast needs a reliable bag, and according to the companies, the UA Hustle 6.0 backpack combines spacious compartments, water-resistant fabric and padded straps, making it ideal for gym commutes or outdoor adventures.
For the Gadget Gurus, from audiophiles to photographers, these gifts are designed to impress tech lovers.
Portable, waterproof, and party-ready, the ULT FIELD 1 speaker delivers big sound in a compact design. With 12 hours of battery life and a variety of colours, it’s perfect for beach days or backyard gatherings.
For the creative minds, the Epson L18050 printer which offers stunning A3+ prints with eco-friendly tech and refillable ink tanks is recommended. Whether capturing cherished memories or working on art projects, this printer is a standout choice.
If you know someone who loves to turn up the volume, the SRS-XV800 is the gift to beat. With karaoke and guitar inputs, water-resistant durability and cinematic sound quality, it’s perfect for music lovers and movie buffs alike.
If you have a young animal lover, the Lego Creator 3-in-1 Adorable Dogs set is the perfect gift. It allows them to build their own furry friends, including a beagle, poodle or Labrador. With movable tails and ears, along with fun accessories like a toy rabbit and ball, this set is ideal for sparking hours of imaginative play.
For those wanting to make a gear head happy this festive season, a Lego Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E — a performance set loaded with authentic features designed to excite and delight motorsport fans with its precise engineering features, making it a rewarding gift for adult fans of motorsport who enjoy challenging projects.
Further, those who want to give their toddlers the gift of learning through play can do that with the Lego DUPLO Animal train. The toy comes with four cute, buildable animal toys, such as a rooster, horse, lamb and cow that transport toddlers on a journey of fun role play, featuring bigger blocks perfect for tiny exploring fingers.
For the grown-ups who appreciate a touch of Zen, the intricate Lego Poinsettia is a thoughtful pick. Indulge in a mindful building project or treat a loved one to this timeless botanical display, a perfect gift idea just in time for Christmas.
According to the companies, the holiday season doesn’t have to be stressful — especially with gifts this impressive. Whether you’re shopping for a fitness enthusiast, a tech aficionado, or an aspiring Lego builder, these selections are sure to help you end the year on a high note.
Ace your shopping list with these perfect Christmas gifts
Whether you’re shopping for a fitness enthusiast, a tech aficionado, or an aspiring Lego builder, these selections are sure to help you end the year on a high note.
