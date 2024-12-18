South Africa

Cyclists warned to be vigilant after spate of attacks in Woodstock

18 December 2024 - 10:52 By Kim Swartz
More than 22 cyclists reported incidents to the Pedal Power Association. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/oleksandrsh

The country's largest recreational cycling organisation has warned riders to be vigilant after a spate of increasingly violent attacks by criminals in Woodstock, Cape Town.

The Pedal Power Association (PPA) raised the alarm, saying at least 22 cyclists had reported incidents recently.

“Attacks on cyclists over weekends have increased dramatically over the past eight weeks as we head into the festive season. We ask cyclists not to use the Woodstock Bridge area unless they must, and never alone,” said PPA CEO Neil Robinson.

The association had received emails and hotline alerts about an increasing number of attacks since November. 

“We have asked for signage to be erected on the corner of New Market Street, Woodstock, and along the M176 Woodstock Lower Church Bridge and at the exit to Church Street from FW De Klerk Boulevard to warn cyclists of the immediate dangers in the area.

“We regularly alert cyclists about criminal activities via our social media channels but with the influx of tourists expected in the city soon it is crucial that signage is erected to warn cyclists of criminal activities in the area.”

He said the association had compiled a Google map of recent attacks in Woodstock which mostly occurred between 4.30am and 8.00am.

“Seventeen of the attacks targeted cyclists cycling alone in the early morning. There are informal settlements on both sides of the bridge which makes it extremely unsafe.

“We ask cyclists to be vigilant and to take extra care during the festive period,” said Robinson.

TimesLIVE 

