South Africa

Earth tremor experienced in parts of Johannesburg

The City of Johannesburg's emergency services said no injuries or damage were reported

18 December 2024 - 08:11
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng residents were shaken by an earth tremor on Tuesday night.
Gauteng residents were shaken by an earth tremor on Tuesday night.
Image: 123RF/srckomkrit

An earth tremor was experienced in large parts of Johannesburg on Tuesday night but no injuries or damage were reported.

The tremor was experienced at about 9pm in most parts of Johannesburg, Soweto, Roodepoort and surrounding areas, City of Johannesburg’s emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.

“No injuries and damage were reported through our emergency services call centre overnight and this morning [Wednesday]. Residents are encouraged to be safe,” Mulaudzi said.

The Council for Geoscience is still trying to confirm the magnitude of the tremor on the Richter Scale.

Earlier this year, a tremor hit Johannesburg south residents on June 29 and again on July 1 in the early hours of the morning.

The Council for Geoscience confirmed the earthquake registered a magnitude of about 2.6 and the tremor felt on the Saturday evening was of a 2.3 magnitude.

The tremor's epicentre was located near Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg.

In February, near Nasrec, another earthquake was recorded in Soweto which registered a local magnitude of 3.4.

At the time, geology experts told TimesLIVE the frequent tremors in Johannesburg were related to mining activities.

“Sometimes, these are felt during blasts, but these days they are mostly related to old mined-out areas where stope collapse occurs. This can be caused by changing water levels in the old mined areas, but could also be related to destabilising of old mining areas when illegal miners remove ‘pillars’ which are areas underground not mined to support the roof of a stope,” senior lecturer at the University of Johannesburg’s department of geology Dr Herman van Niekerk said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Council for Geoscience confirms seismic events in south of Joburg

The shaky moments Johannesburg South residents experienced on Saturday and early Monday were seismic events, the Council for Geoscience has confirmed.
News
5 months ago

Soweto tremor: Quakes are light and fewer, say experts

The Council for Geoscience has confirmed an earthquake occurred on Tuesday at about 8.54pm and the epicentre was located south of Johannesburg in ...
News
10 months ago

2.98 magnitude earth tremor confirmed in Joburg south

The tremor at around 6.46pm registered a magnitude of about 2.98, as recorded by the South African National Seismograph Network.
News
1 year ago

6 other earthquakes and tremors experienced in Gauteng over the past few years

Here are some of the earthquakes and tremors experienced in Gauteng over the past few years.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  2. FF Plus's Pieter Groenewald defends the relevance of the Voortrekker vow South Africa
  3. KZN premier's R14m Christmas gift to bolster police's fight against crime South Africa
  4. Government employees medical aid has become unaffordable, claims PSA South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Fire burns Pretoria restaurant to the ground South Africa

Latest Videos

Luigi Mangione indicted for murder in killing of UnitedHealth executive | ...
Oil coats Russia's Black Sea coast as three ships suffer storm damage | REUTERS