South Africa

‘Epicentre in Soweto’: Joburg hit by 2.77 magnitude earthquake

Preliminary results found earth tremor on Tuesday night was an earthquake, but public is urged to look out for false reports on earthquake forecasting

18 December 2024 - 13:56
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Council for Geoscience confirmed that the tremor felt in Johannesburg on Tuesday was an earthquake.
The Council for Geoscience confirmed that the tremor felt in Johannesburg on Tuesday was an earthquake.
Image: 123RF/vchalup/ File photo

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirms that the earth tremor felt across parts of Johannesburg on Tuesday was indeed an earthquake.

Johannesburg residents took to social media on Tuesday night after feeling an earth tremor in various parts of the city.

CGS said the tremor occurred at about 8.39pm, and preliminary results show that the earthquake registered a local magnitude of about 2.77, as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network (SANSN).

“The epicentre was located about 2km south of Slovoville in Soweto. The public is encouraged to record their experiences using the available online questionnaire,” said CGS spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela.

The City of Johannesburg’s emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed that no injuries or damages were reported due to the earth tremor. He said the tremor was experienced in Roodepoort, Soweto and surrounding areas.

Earth tremor experienced in parts of Johannesburg

An earth tremor was experienced in large parts of Johannesburg on Tuesday night, but no injuries or damage were reported.
News
9 hours ago

Meanwhile, the CGS also urged the public to be cautious and exercise sound judgment when circulating news after reports emerged predicting more earthquakes in the country during the festive season.

An article by Earthquake News Everyday predicted that earthquakes of magnitudes ranging between 6.0 and 8.0 will be experienced in regions about the Indian and Pacific oceans and surrounding countries, including South Africa.

However, CGS chief scientist Dr Eldridge Kgaswane said scientists could not predict the exact time, location and magnitude of individual earthquakes with high accuracy as claimed. “Earthquake forecasting — which estimates the probability of earthquakes occurring in a region over a period of time — is possible but not precise,” he said last week.

“The prediction of a strong earthquake... within a specific time frame... is unsubstantiated and not based on any scientifically recognised earthquake forecasting method.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tremor felt in Joburg early on Monday was the second in days

An earth tremor was felt in Johannesburg south early on Monday.
News
5 months ago

Soweto tremor: Quakes are light and fewer, say experts

The Council for Geoscience has confirmed an earthquake occurred on Tuesday at about 8.54pm and the epicentre was located south of Johannesburg in ...
News
10 months ago

Earth tremor felt in parts of Johannesburg

An earth tremor was felt in parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday night.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  2. Man who killed ex, posted pictures and recorded video confession found hanging ... South Africa
  3. FF Plus's Pieter Groenewald defends the relevance of the Voortrekker vow South Africa
  4. Heavy rainfall and possible flooding predicted this week South Africa
  5. Government employees medical aid has become unaffordable, claims PSA South Africa

Latest Videos

Ep 24 | Mgilane | Saloon Closed | Umkhandlu | Gqomu Music | Family Wars and ...
Episode 40 | The Shady PHodcast: Cyril Opens Borders for Naija | Jay-Z Makes ...