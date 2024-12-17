South Africa

Gauteng residents share their displeasure over the water shutdown

Rand Water says the long weekend maintenance was ideal since schools, industries and businesses have closed

18 December 2024 - 08:12
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
According to some residents, water came back on Monday but the pressure was low.
According to some residents, water came back on Monday but the pressure was low.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

A woman who got married over the weekend has told of how the water crisis in Gauteng overshadowed what should have been a joyful day and nearly ruined a wedding that had taken months of careful planning.

Nomfundo Sibiya Dube, 21, told Sowetan her guests had to wait for at least three hours before they were served lunch.

“We were able to provide them with still water, but it was devastating when it came to toilets and food preparation,” the bride said. 

Many parts of the province have been experiencing dry taps after Rand Water undertook infrastructure maintenance over the past few days. 

Many residents said the shutdown, in the midst of a heatwave, was an inconvenience, expressing their displeasure over the unexpected water shutdown during the long weekend.

Sibiya said the lack of water inconvenienced her guests.

This water crisis overshadowed what should have been a day of unforgettable happiness and cherished memories.

“This water crisis overshadowed what should have been a day of unforgettable happiness and cherished memories. Instead, it left me and my family stressed, apologising to guests and struggling to manage an event that took months of careful planning,” the frustrated newly-wed said.

A Mogale City resident Eric Mbo described the lack of water as a “mess”.

“I live alone but over the weekend I had friends over and it was a mess. We were not able to use the bathroom, it was smelly because we couldn’t flush the toilet. They [Rand Water] could have at least chosen a less busy weekend.    

“We had to even run after a water truck at night ... the entire community basically. We called each other when we saw a truck and it was a mess,” the 35-year-old man said.

However, Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the timing of the maintenance was ideal as schools are closed and many industries and businesses have closed.

“This makes consumption manageable, thus, will accelerate recovery and stability of the system.”

A resident from Soweto who started renovating her house four days before the water shutdown said the project needs to be done before Christmas day but the workers had to stop due to the lack of water.

“I tried to gather water during the night and fill every container I had but it was not enough for my builders,” said Vangile Nyathikazi.

The maintenance at Eikenhof pump station is expected to  affect certain Johannesburg Water systems: Soweto, Randburg/Roodepoort, Commando (Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill), Lenasia, parts of Johannesburg central including Eagles Nest, Crown Gardens, Aeroton and Alan Manor reservoirs. 

According to some residents, water came back on Monday but the pressure was low.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE;

Pumping at Eikenhof station has resumed but it will take a while for water to be restored

Rand Water’s maintenance at its Eikenhof system has been completed and while pumping to reservoirs resumed on Monday night it will take a while ...
News
20 hours ago

Water outage: Rand Water says maintenance going well

Rand Water said it is making progress and expects to complete the maintenance project as scheduled
News
2 days ago

12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use

Joburg Water says it is losing 12-million litres of water daily due to illegal connections made by informal settlement residents in some parts of the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  2. FF Plus's Pieter Groenewald defends the relevance of the Voortrekker vow South Africa
  3. KZN premier's R14m Christmas gift to bolster police's fight against crime South Africa
  4. Government employees medical aid has become unaffordable, claims PSA South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Fire burns Pretoria restaurant to the ground South Africa

Latest Videos

Luigi Mangione indicted for murder in killing of UnitedHealth executive | ...
Oil coats Russia's Black Sea coast as three ships suffer storm damage | REUTERS