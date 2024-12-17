Gauteng residents share their displeasure over the water shutdown

“This water crisis overshadowed what should have been a day of unforgettable happiness and cherished memories. Instead, it left me and my family stressed, apologising to guests and struggling to manage an event that took months of careful planning,” the frustrated newly-wed said.
A Mogale City resident Eric Mbo described the lack of water as a “mess”.
“I live alone but over the weekend I had friends over and it was a mess. We were not able to use the bathroom, it was smelly because we couldn’t flush the toilet. They [Rand Water] could have at least chosen a less busy weekend.
“We had to even run after a water truck at night ... the entire community basically. We called each other when we saw a truck and it was a mess,” the 35-year-old man said.
However, Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the timing of the maintenance was ideal as schools are closed and many industries and businesses have closed.
“This makes consumption manageable, thus, will accelerate recovery and stability of the system.”
A resident from Soweto who started renovating her house four days before the water shutdown said the project needs to be done before Christmas day but the workers had to stop due to the lack of water.
“I tried to gather water during the night and fill every container I had but it was not enough for my builders,” said Vangile Nyathikazi.
The maintenance at Eikenhof pump station is expected to affect certain Johannesburg Water systems: Soweto, Randburg/Roodepoort, Commando (Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill), Lenasia, parts of Johannesburg central including Eagles Nest, Crown Gardens, Aeroton and Alan Manor reservoirs.
According to some residents, water came back on Monday but the pressure was low.
