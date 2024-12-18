LISTEN | Government extends spaza shops registration deadline to February

He said the government understood the concerns raised by some stakeholders regarding the registration deadline for spaza shops.
The interministerial committee responsible for the national response to instances of food-borne illness and illicit trade has extended the deadline for the registration of spaza shops to February 28.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa announced the registration deadline extension for all spaza shops and other food-handling outlets on Wednesday.
This followed a consultation with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Hlabisa said before the revised deadline of February, the government would continue to implement the action plan to address the crisis of food-borne illnesses and the illicit trade of goods.
“Those who have registered their businesses and have received acknowledgment of their businesses and of registration still need to undertake a further process to obtain their trading licences,” he said.
Environmental health practitioners and other regulatory authorities will still inspect owners of registered food-related trading businesses to ensure their businesses are eligible to trade.
“Notwithstanding the holiday scaling down of operations, municipalities must still reserve capacity to assist those who will be registering. We also urge business owners to continue with their registration process in their respective municipalities and not wait until the next registration deadline.”
He said the government understood the concerns raised by some stakeholders regarding the registration deadline for spaza shops.
“However, it must be noted the initial deadline was set to address the urgent need to ensure compliance with health and safety standards after the tragic incidents of food-borne illnesses.
Registration ensures all spaza shops meet minimum standards, regardless of their past operations.
“In considering whether to extend the registration deadline the government considers its commitment to supporting small businesses, prioritising health and safety, ensuring inclusivity and fairness and maintaining its integrity.”
He added that the municipal processes of adapting the bylaws as gazetted by him on November 7 are highly regulated and need a lot of consultation to complete.
Nevertheless, a lot of work was done over the 21 days of registration so far.
“As the multidisciplinary team dealing with this outbreak we will continue our efforts to ensure all food handling facilities, including manufacturers, comply with business and health regulatory requirements.”
Hlabisa said the multidisciplinary enforcement teams have been on the ground conducting door-to-door compliance checks, intelligence-led operations on warehouses and supermarkets and other food handlers, closures of non-compliant premises and confiscation of non-compliant or illegal goods.
He added inspections of imported food items, medicines, drugs and pesticides have also been intensified at ports of entry.
The increased surveillance at all 71 ports of entry, especially marine ports in KwaZulu-Natal including Durban, is aimed at preventing the entry of unsafe goods.
“Recently, 470l of pesticides were seized at a bonded warehouse and denied entry into the country,” he said.
He added that a collaborative operational plan involving Sars customs, the Border Management Authority and the agriculture department will be rolled out during the festive season.
“The plan will target high-risk activities and strengthen enforcement. Joint law enforcement operations underscore the government’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring food safety, particularly during the busy festive period.
