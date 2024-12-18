“This substantial rainfall increase is likely to elevate the risk of flooding. With the forecast rainfall and accompanying cloud cover, temperatures in the eastern parts of the country are expected to cool down, providing some relief from the extreme heat and uncomfortable conditions experienced in recent weeks,” said SAWS.
For Thursday, isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern areas of the country, particularly over KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, have been forecast.
The expected thunderstorms may lead to heavy downpours that could result in localised flooding while possible damaging winds and hail are predicted in parts of Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and southern parts of Limpopo.
“For Friday, isolated showers and thundershowers are possible over the northeastern areas of the country, but scattered over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, as well as the eastern parts of North West with light rain expected along the south coast.”
TimesLIVE
Heavy rainfall and possible flooding predicted this week
The SA Weather Service said the recent heatwave has caused drought-like conditions in the central and eastern parts of the country but thunderstorms are forecast for the week
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the country this week with thunderstorms predicted on Thursday, which could lead to flooding, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said.
After an intense and prolonged heatwave which lasted two weeks earlier in December, resulting in new temperature records, drought-like conditions and low rainfall face the central and eastern interior of the country.
This dry trend is expected to continue over the central interior for the next week with only isolated thunderstorms possible.
“However, the eastern provinces are likely to see a significant improvement in rainfall over the coming week as tropical moisture and favourable synoptic conditions are expected to bring more rainfall to the area,” said SAWS.
Increased rainfall is predicted over the next week in parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern Free State, eastern parts of the North West and the western and southern areas of Limpopo between Wednesday and Friday.
2024 is the hottest year on record, EU scientists say
“This substantial rainfall increase is likely to elevate the risk of flooding. With the forecast rainfall and accompanying cloud cover, temperatures in the eastern parts of the country are expected to cool down, providing some relief from the extreme heat and uncomfortable conditions experienced in recent weeks,” said SAWS.
For Thursday, isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern areas of the country, particularly over KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, have been forecast.
The expected thunderstorms may lead to heavy downpours that could result in localised flooding while possible damaging winds and hail are predicted in parts of Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and southern parts of Limpopo.
“For Friday, isolated showers and thundershowers are possible over the northeastern areas of the country, but scattered over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, as well as the eastern parts of North West with light rain expected along the south coast.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Joburg may face thirsty festive season
Low level of Vaal Dam ‘no cause for panic’
WATCH | 'Very strange': Karoo gets snow in summer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos