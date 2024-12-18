In November 2021, Nkayi was dismissed from Kaya 959 radio station after a dispute with colleague Sizwe Dhlomo.
She accused Dhlomo of verbal abuse and unprofessional conduct, a matter that led her to issue a high court summons against the station. She is now suing Kaya 959 for R1.6m in damages, which includes R1.3m for contractual damages, R100,000 for delictual damages and R200,000 for the infringement of her dignity.
During a breakfast meeting with the “Living Legends”, McKenzie outlined plans to increase the financial support offered to these influential figures.
“We will make sure that the money we put into the legends and the Van Tuka trust will make sure that you, at least, at least every month, get R50,000. That is the minimum,” said McKenzie.
His proposal includes raising the monthly stipend for Living Legends from R15,000 to R50,000, ensuring they are financially supported for their contributions to the country’s cultural, sports and artistic domains.
McKenzie revealed plans to secure long-term funding for the programme.
“We have a plan to raise a maximum of a million rand a year for the legends until you’re passing and a minimum of R600,000 per year. That one is the minimum that I can even guarantee,” he said.
The minister’s promise signifies a major shift in how the country values its artists and sports figures, moving away from underappreciating their efforts.
“The time when legends get paid little money to perform is over. You have already performed for all the time that you had to perform. You have fought for all the times that you had to fight. That time is over,” said McKenzie.
TimesLIVE
McKenzie extends support to Unathi, pledges more pay for Living Legends
Minister proposes raising legends' monthly stipend from R15,000 to R50,000
Image: Veli Nhlapo
South African media personality Unathi Nkayi shared a video on her Instagram that has gone viral across social media platforms. The video captures minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie offering his unwavering support to her and making a bold declaration.
“I have never spoken to Unathi, but she's going to blossom. And while I'm the minister, she will represent us on stages. And the ones that were planning that this woman must be destroyed, they got something coming,” said McKenzie.
McKenzie emphasised the importance of supporting individuals, regardless of personal opinions or disagreements.
“No person must be destroyed. Whether we like people, we must make sure their talent gets appreciated. This thing of South Africa where we destroy people when we don't like them, it must come to an end. It will come to an end with me,” he said.
In November 2021, Nkayi was dismissed from Kaya 959 radio station after a dispute with colleague Sizwe Dhlomo.
She accused Dhlomo of verbal abuse and unprofessional conduct, a matter that led her to issue a high court summons against the station. She is now suing Kaya 959 for R1.6m in damages, which includes R1.3m for contractual damages, R100,000 for delictual damages and R200,000 for the infringement of her dignity.
During a breakfast meeting with the “Living Legends”, McKenzie outlined plans to increase the financial support offered to these influential figures.
“We will make sure that the money we put into the legends and the Van Tuka trust will make sure that you, at least, at least every month, get R50,000. That is the minimum,” said McKenzie.
His proposal includes raising the monthly stipend for Living Legends from R15,000 to R50,000, ensuring they are financially supported for their contributions to the country’s cultural, sports and artistic domains.
McKenzie revealed plans to secure long-term funding for the programme.
“We have a plan to raise a maximum of a million rand a year for the legends until you’re passing and a minimum of R600,000 per year. That one is the minimum that I can even guarantee,” he said.
The minister’s promise signifies a major shift in how the country values its artists and sports figures, moving away from underappreciating their efforts.
“The time when legends get paid little money to perform is over. You have already performed for all the time that you had to perform. You have fought for all the times that you had to fight. That time is over,” said McKenzie.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
SNAPS | Unathi Nkayi shares the secret behind her drastic weight loss
Unathi Nkayi returns as the host for #BasadiInMusicAwards2024
‘I want men to continue having these conversations’ — Unathi Nkayi on balanced dialogue about sexual abuse
'I apologised to them' — Unathi Nkayi on her children calling her out on past behaviour
'Thank you SouthAaa for your love': Unathi Nkayi celebrates 22-year career
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos