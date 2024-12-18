The holiday season is a time for celebration, reflection and connecting with loved ones. For many, this means embarking on trips near and far.
Whether it's a visit to family across the country, a relaxing getaway to a sunny destination or exploring new cities, holiday travel can offer the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories.
Travelling during the holidays often comes with its own set of challenges such as the recent one of Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) warning passengers on Monday of longer queues at passport control points at OR Tambo International Airport due to a border management system failure.
Acsa attributed the delays to the “unresponsiveness” of the Border Management Authority's biometric movement control system which was “not functioning as expected”.
This comes after the pilots strike at SAA which caused significant delays.
With all of these disruptions coming into play, are you travelling this holiday?
Whether it's for relaxation, adventure or tradition, make sure to take the time to enjoy the journey, cherish the moments and embrace the spirit of the season. Safe travels!
POLL | Are you travelling for the December holidays?
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
