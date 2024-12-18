South Africa

POLL | Are you travelling for the December holidays?

18 December 2024 - 12:58 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
It's time to get ready for the summer holidays.
It's time to get ready for the summer holidays.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

The holiday season is a time for celebration, reflection and connecting with loved ones. For many, this means embarking on trips near and far.

Whether it's a visit to family across the country, a relaxing getaway to a sunny destination or exploring new cities, holiday travel can offer the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories.

Travelling during the holidays often comes with its own set of challenges such as the recent one of Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) warning passengers on Monday of longer queues at passport control points at OR Tambo International Airport due to a border management system failure.

Acsa attributed the delays to the “unresponsiveness” of the Border Management Authority's biometric movement control system which was “not functioning as expected”.

This comes after the pilots strike at SAA which caused significant delays. 

With all of these disruptions coming into play, are you travelling this holiday?

Whether it's for relaxation, adventure or tradition, make sure to take the time to enjoy the journey, cherish the moments and embrace the spirit of the season. Safe travels!

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘System failure’ leads to delays at OR Tambo International passport control

The Airports Company SA (Acsa) warned on Monday of longer queues at passport control points at OR Tambo International Airport due to a border ...
News
2 days ago

Planning a holiday? Three ways to reduce your carbon footprint

These holidays, planet Earth looks likely to be hotter than ever before. Research found that in 2024, global temperatures temporarily rose 1.5°C ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Mayday: pilots leave SAA customers stranded with indefinite strike

Strike comes just before schools countrywide close on Wednesday, with large numbers of South Africans having booked flights for the December holidays
Business
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  2. Man who killed ex, posted pictures and recorded video confession found hanging ... South Africa
  3. FF Plus's Pieter Groenewald defends the relevance of the Voortrekker vow South Africa
  4. Heavy rainfall and possible flooding predicted this week South Africa
  5. Government employees medical aid has become unaffordable, claims PSA South Africa

Latest Videos

Ep 24 | Mgilane | Saloon Closed | Umkhandlu | Gqomu Music | Family Wars and ...
Episode 40 | The Shady PHodcast: Cyril Opens Borders for Naija | Jay-Z Makes ...