Six more illegal miners arrested in Stilfontein after resurfacing

The police have confirmed the surfacing and arrest of six more suspected illegal miners at two shafts in Stilfontein in the North West on Wednesday.

Two of them were brought up in a community-led rescue operation at Buffels Shaft No 11, while the other four resurfaced at the Margaret Shaft.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the six face charges of illegal mining, trespassing and contravention of the immigration act.

“The six arrested comprise of three Lesotho, two Zimbabwe and one Mozambique undocumented foreign nationals. In addition to the stipulated charges, one of the suspects will be charged for possession of gold-bearing material,” Mokgwabone said.

Since November, more than 1,500 illegal miners have surfaced through the different shafts in Stilfontein as police continue with Operation Vala Umgodi at the mine. This includes eight dead bodies.

An unknown number of illegal miners are still believed to be underground who will not surface for fear of arrest.

Mokgwabone said police will continue with their operation.

On November 15 police minister Senzo Mchunu announced the establishment of a task team — led by North West community safety and transport MEC Wessels Morweng and including mining experts — to conduct a rescue operation. The rescue effort is yet to get under way, amid various challenges faced by the task team.

TimesLIVE