South Africa

Six more illegal miners arrested in Stilfontein after resurfacing

Police say they will continue with Operation Vala Umgodi

18 December 2024 - 16:58 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Six more illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, have surfaced at two shafts in Stilfontein.
Six more illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, have surfaced at two shafts in Stilfontein.
Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Reuters

The police have confirmed the surfacing and arrest of six more suspected illegal miners at two shafts in Stilfontein in the North West on Wednesday.

Two of them were brought up in a community-led rescue operation at Buffels Shaft No 11, while the other four resurfaced at the Margaret Shaft.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the six face charges of illegal mining, trespassing and contravention of the immigration act.

“The six arrested comprise of three Lesotho, two Zimbabwe and one Mozambique undocumented foreign nationals. In addition to the stipulated charges, one of the suspects will be charged for possession of gold-bearing material,” Mokgwabone said.

Since November, more than 1,500 illegal miners have surfaced through the different shafts in Stilfontein as police continue with Operation Vala Umgodi at the mine. This includes eight dead bodies.

An unknown number of illegal miners are still believed to be underground who will not surface for fear of arrest.

Mokgwabone said police will continue with their operation.

On November 15 police minister Senzo Mchunu announced the establishment of a task team — led by North West community safety and transport MEC Wessels Morweng and including mining experts — to conduct a rescue operation. The rescue effort is yet to get under way, amid various challenges faced by the task team.

TimesLIVE

MORE

27 children involved in illegal mining to be repatriated to Mozambique

Twenty-seven teenage boys will be repatriated to Mozambique after being found by police, including some who surfaced from the Stilfontein mine ...
News
1 day ago

Illegal miner surfaces in Stilfontein with request for more food, tobacco

Another suspected illegal miner has surfaced at a shaft in Stilfontein, North West, bringing a letter requesting more food supplies and tobacco.
News
1 week ago

Seven illegal miners surface in Stilfontein, one with community’s help

The police have confirmed the surfacing of seven more suspected illegal miners at two shafts in Stilfontein in the North West on Friday morning.
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Related articles

  1. 27 children involved in illegal mining to be repatriated to Mozambique South Africa
  2. Illegal miner surfaces in Stilfontein with request for more food, tobacco South Africa
  3. Seven illegal miners surface in Stilfontein, one with community’s help South Africa

Most read

  1. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  2. Man who killed ex, posted pictures and recorded video confession found hanging ... South Africa
  3. FF Plus's Pieter Groenewald defends the relevance of the Voortrekker vow South Africa
  4. Heavy rainfall and possible flooding predicted this week South Africa
  5. Government employees medical aid has become unaffordable, claims PSA South Africa

Latest Videos

Ep 24 | Mgilane | Saloon Closed | Umkhandlu | Gqomu Music | Family Wars and ...
Episode 40 | The Shady PHodcast: Cyril Opens Borders for Naija | Jay-Z Makes ...