South Africa

Warrant of arrest issued for director over failure to submit tax returns

NPA, Hawks say matter is part of the broader 'Honey Badger Project'

18 December 2024 - 18:31
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
It is alleged Christopher Conroy, director of CJC Precast, failed to submit VAT and company income tax returns for his company between February 2019 and June 2024. File image.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Ventersdorp magistrate’s court issued a warrant of arrest for John Christopher Conroy, the director of CJC Precast, after he failed to appear in court on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks said CJC Precast is facing 65 counts of contravening the Tax Administration Act for failure to submit tax returns.

Investigations revealed that between February 2019 and June 2024, Conroy failed to submit both VAT and Company Income Tax (CIT) returns for CJC Precast.

“Despite telephonic reminders from Sars on May 18 2022 and August 16 2024, as well as written notices, Conroy neglected to fulfil his obligations.” 

The NPA and Hawks said the matter was part of the broader “Honey Badger Project” and marked significant progress in holding individuals accountable for tax noncompliance. 

North West director of public prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari and acting North West Hawks head Brig Silas Munzhedzi praised the collective efforts of all role involved in bringing the matter to the court roll.

“Both emphasised the importance of enforcing compliance with tax laws and ensuring that justice is upheld.” 

TimesLIVE 

