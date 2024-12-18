South Africa

RECORDED | Media briefing on government's action plan to manage food-borne illnesses

18 December 2024 - 09:20 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Ministers leading the multidisciplinary team in government responsible for the national response to cases of food-borne illnesses and illicit trade will lead a media briefing to outline government's action plan to manage food-borne illnesses. 

READ MORE:

Sue the government for its failure to enforce health and safety regulations

The recent deaths of 22 children from poisoning shows the extent to which a culture of corruption, incompetence and indifference among public ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

‘Dad, come watch me graduate on Friday’

"Dad, I'll be graduating on Friday. Please come watch me. I will be speaking English and they say parents must be there. Please attend."
News
3 weeks ago

‘Tuck shops, vendors and traders may operate on school premises only if they comply’, says education dept

Earlier this month, the Gauteng education department instructed all state schools to stop selling food at or around their properties until further ...
News
4 weeks ago

Ramaphosa to address the nation on government's response to food poisoning cases

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Friday evening on the government's response to the recurring instances of foodborne ...
Politics
1 month ago

Food sales suspended at Gauteng state schools after foodborne illnesses affect pupils

Parents are asked to provide home-cooked, nutritious meals for their children to take to school.
News
1 month ago
