WATCH | Mayor Dada Morero provides update on the recovery of Joburg water systems

18 December 2024 - 13:20 By TimesLIVE
Mayor Dada Morero provides an update on the recovery of Johannesburg systems that were affected by Rand Water's maintenance from December 13-16.

Joburg may face thirsty festive season

As Christmas inches closer and the heatwave continues, Joburg Water says it can't guarantee there won't be supply interruptions during the festive ...
5 days ago

Vandalism, maintenance, water crisis closes more than half of Gauteng’s public pools

It’s not good news for Gauteng residents seeking relief from the heatwave over the next few weeks or in the summer months to come.
3 days ago

280 homes built on water pipeline in Soweto pose major risk: Joburg Water

Johannesburg Water has discovered a major issue in Protea Glen, Soweto, where 280 homes have been built directly on top of a vital water pipeline.
6 days ago
