WATCH | Outrage over graphic video of man after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend

18 December 2024 - 13:28
Sbusiso Lawrence 'confesses' to killing his girlfriend on Facebook.
Image: screenshot

A disturbing video on Facebook of a man, Sbusiso Lawrence, allegedly confessing to killing his girlfriend has sparked outrage on social media.

In the video, Lawrence appears to be speaking after the incident, justifying his actions while displaying visible blood spots and scratches on his face. He claims to have endured abuse in the relationship but says he eventually became exhausted.

“You're all going to call me heartless. I tried,” he said in the video.

“I worked so hard in my life to satisfy a woman, to make her happy. I gave it my all. I worked tirelessly, sacrificing so much money and other things. Even when she had a baby outside our relationship, I accepted her child and provided for them, but in the end she got tired of me. She broke up with me not because I did anything wrong but because she's expecting money from the Road Accident Fund and no longer needed me.”

Lawrence also shared gruesome images of the victim, covered in blood.

TimesLIVE reported he was found dead hanging from a tree on Wednesday at Malangeni in Umzinto, a short distance from where the woman's body was found.

Women for Change has condemned the circulation of the graphic content and reported the matter to authorities.

“We are aware of the disturbing image of a murdered woman and a video of the perpetrator circulating on social media. It is horrific that four hours have passed since the content was uploaded and it is still online. What is more disturbing is that the post by Sbusiso Lawrence has already been shared thousands of times.

“Please do not share this post. Do not send it to us. We have reported the matter to the authorities and are urging for it to be addressed urgently. If you come across the post, report it immediately.”

Social media users have expressed horror and disgust over the incident.

Here are more reactions:

TimesLIVE

