Another case of tax evasion enrolled in North West court

The Potchefstroom magistrate’s court on Thursday postponed the tax evasion case against Albert John to February 4 next year to allow him to address his outstanding tax returns with Sars.

John, 83, who appeared as director of A John T/A Albert Vervoer, faces 15 counts of contravening the Tax Administration Act for failing to submit tax returns.

“Between March 2012 and June 2024, he allegedly failed to submit PAYE and VAT returns, despite telephonic reminders from Sars on April 1 2022 and subsequent written notices,” said the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority in a statement.

They said the court appearance follows the work of the Honey Badger Project, an initiative of the NPA, the Hawks and Sars.

“The project seeks to enhance compliance by holding individuals and entities accountable for tax noncompliance through legal action.”

North West director of public prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari and acting North West Hawks head Brig Silas Munzhedzi commended the teamwork that led to the matter being placed on the court roll.

“We stand united in ensuring tax defaulters face justice through criminal prosecution,” Makhari said.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said voluntary compliance formed the cornerstone of a fair and efficient tax system.

“However, taxpayers who wilfully engage in criminal noncompliance will face real consequences.”

