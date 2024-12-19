Avoid one-sided narratives: Madonsela on the Sibusiso Lawrence case

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has called for caution in the way media reports on the recent tragic incident involving Sibusiso Lawrence, urging journalists to be mindful of the unintended consequences of one-sided narratives.



In an post on X, Madonsela warned that certain media portrayals can inadvertently shift blame or imply victim culpability.

“The clip almost makes you feel the victim caused her own murder. The media needs to be careful of unintended consequences of one-sided narratives,” said Madonsela.



She was referring to an interview with Lawrence's father, who described his son as a quiet man who kept his emotions to himself.

“He was a quiet person who kept a lot of things to himself. He told us everything, including that the child the woman had given birth to, was not his,” the father recounted.



He expressed his family's heartbreak and distress, saying they struggled to sleep the night after they heard the news.

In a chilling video confession by Lawrence which has been widely circulated on social media, he confessed to murdering his girlfriend, offering a troubling justification for his actions.

“You will say I am being ruthless, I have tried and worked hard in my life trying to satisfy a woman. Trying to make her happy, trying to make a woman happy. I have tried really hard, I have lost a lot of things and a lot of money, lots of everything,” Lawrence said. “She gave birth to a child who is not mine and I have taken care of her. She got tired of me and rejected me as she was about to get RAF [Road Accident Fund payout] that I helped with. She broke up with me,” said Lawrence.

In response to the media's focus on Lawrence's father’s narrative, Madonsela drew a parallel with a case she had worked with in the past. She referenced the tragic story of Lance Hart who killed his wife 50-year-old wife Claire and 19-year-old daughter Charlotte.



“This clip reminds me of how one UK One Young World ambassador took up advocacy against gender-based violence, focusing on femicide. After his father killed his mother, media were full of interviews and articles highlighting the goodness of his father while his dead mother was erased,” said Madonsela.



The story of the Hart family has been fully described in the book Operation Lighthouse: Reflections on our Family's Devastating Story of Coercive Control and Domestic Homicide, illustrating how a seemingly ordinary man can hide a violent nature behind a mask of respectability.

Madonsela recounted the experience of the eldest son of the Hart family, who, after the murder, began to reveal the hidden violent side of his father.



“The children, who had not been interviewed by the media, knew the hidden violent side of the father. The oldest son, who told his story at a One Young World summit (I was privileged to be his counsellor), felt called to go around completing the story that led to his mom’s murder by his father.”

Madonsela cautioned that the public narrative surrounding Sibusiso Lawrence's case is similarly skewed, focusing on a partial perspective that may obscure the full truth of the situation.



“At the core of the story was that his father was not what he appeared to be to family, colleagues and strangers. He wore a mask in public that fell off when he got home,” she said.

The police have confirmed that they are investigating the deaths of both Sibusiso and Cele, with suspicions of a GBV-related altercation leading to the crime.



“Police are investigating a case of murder, and an inquest docket will also be opened for further investigation,” said police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.

TimesLIVE