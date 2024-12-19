South Africa

Botswana's new government lifts ban on SA vegetable imports

The lifting of the ban is in two phases, with the second phase to take effect in April when South Africa will export vegetables such as potatoes and onions to the neighbouring country

19 December 2024 - 08:23
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Namibia and Botswana's prolonged ban on imported vegetables from SA has been sharply criticised by stakeholders across the agricultural sector.
Namibia and Botswana's prolonged ban on imported vegetables from SA has been sharply criticised by stakeholders across the agricultural sector.
Image: SHARON SERETLO/GALLO IMAGES

The Botswana government has lifted import bans on vegetables from South Africa in two phases, with the second phase expected to take effect in April.

Botswana and Namibia imposed a prolonged ban on imported vegetables and citrus from South Africa earlier this year to protect local producers and promote self-sufficient food security.

However, the newly elected government of Botswana under President Duma Boko lifted the ban last week. The first phase, which was already under way, processed the importing of turmeric, patty pan, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, green peas, mushroom and eggplant.

The second phase which kicks off in April will permit the importing of vegetables such as beetroot, butternut, onion, tomatoes, sweet pepper, potatoes and watermelon, said the National Agricultural Marketing Council.

According to the council, Botswana’s import restrictions led to the loss of export earnings by South Africa as the net exporter of edible vegetables, possible food insecurity in Botswana and disruption of fragile food systems.

“The interdependence and correctness of the region is depicted by the trade statistics among member countries. Botswana is a major market for South Africa's vegetable exports, contributing up to 15% of total exports in 2021 at a value of [R498.8m]. Vegetable exports to Botswana decreased by more than half to [R272.4m] in 2023, down 8% from 2021,” the council said.

Botswana to become certifier in G7 Russian diamond ban

Botswana will join Antwerp, Belgium, as an origin certifier of rough diamonds for export to the G7 nations, which banned imports of Russian stones ...
News
3 weeks ago

The import restrictions further affected the agricultural economy.

“The affect on farmers can be observed by looking at the general inflation of vegetables. Vegetable prices, for example, have dropped 4% month-on-month and 2.6% year-on-year by November. This can be a sign of surplus of some vegetables as per the economic theory of supply and demand. This puts downwards pressure on prices.”

The council said the second phase expected in April would be “fantastic” as potatoes, onions, carrots, tomatoes and cabbage are the most popular vegetables exported to Botswana and other markets.

“The announcement by the government of Botswana to lift import restrictions on vegetables from South Africa is welcomed. The aspirations of the Africa Agenda 2063 promoted through the African Continental Free Trade Area, the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme and other tools within the AU should promote the creation of a single market that caters for all member states. Therefore, Southern African Custom Union countries should ensure open trade practices. Namibia should take its cue from Botswana to promote intra-Africa Trade.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Botswana’s new minister of youth and gender, Lesego Chombo, receives praise after her appointment

Lesego Chombo, an attorney, Miss Botswana 2022, and Miss World Africa 2024, was appointed by newly elected president Duma Gideon Boko last week as ...
News
1 month ago

Dry weather hits Southern Africa’s farmers, putting key maize supplies at risk: how to blunt the impact

The year started with excellent rains, but El Niño conditions intensified from the end of January, leaving major crop damage in their wake
Opinion & Analysis
9 months ago

Zimbabwe to look East for trophy hunting export markets

Zimbabwean wildlife authorities are eyeing trophy hunting export markets in the East as some European countries move to ban trophy imports, an ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  2. Government employees medical aid has become unaffordable, claims PSA South Africa
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa signs historic nuclear regulator amendment bill South Africa
  4. WATCH | Outrage over graphic video of man after allegedly killing his ... South Africa
  5. Man who killed ex, posted pictures and recorded video confession found hanging ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Flights 🇹🇿 + Concerts | Battles to fight and Bottles to POP !!!
ACSA and the BMA briefs the media ahead of the festive season