South Africa

Calls for public submissions on the national minimum wage

Commission recommends increase based on consumer price index plus 1.5%

19 December 2024 - 17:17
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
National Minimum Wage Commission chair Prof Imraan Valodia.
Image: Barbara vd Berg

The National Minimum Wage Commission has announced its recommendation for the national minimum wage for 2025 after its recent invitation for written representations on potential adjustments.

On Wednesday, the commission published a report in the Government Gazette in which it recommended that the minimum wage for 2025 be adjusted by the consumer price index, plus 1.5%. 

The report also invited the public to submit written representations by January 14.

The employment and labour minister will announce the new rate of adjustment in February 2025, to take effect from March 1 2025. 

In the gazette, chair of the commission Prof Imraan Valodia said it was important to note that the rate of inflation that will be implemented will be the inflation rate six weeks before the March 1 date, that is the December CPI published in January. 

The commission noted the high noncompliance rates and encouraged employers to comply with the National Minimum Wage Act.

“In the case of unaffordability, the act makes provision for an employer or employer organisation to apply for an exemption from paying the national minimum wage. Employers are encouraged to make use of the exemption system if they cannot afford to pay the wage,” Valodia said. 

In a statement, the department of employment and labour said the commission was responsible for annually reviewing and recommending adjustments to the national minimum wage.

“It also investigates and reports annually to the minister on the impact of the national minimum wage on the economy, collective bargaining and income differentials, making this information available to the public.” 

Inputs should reach the Directorate: Employment Standards, Department of Employment and Labour, Private Bag X117, Pretoria, 0001 or be sent to nmwreview@labour.gov.za. 

TimesLIVE 

