FNB offers advice for people to avoid Januworry financial struggles

While people should let their hair down during the holiday season, they should also ensure they employ as many smart strategies to stretch their money and ensure it lasts all the way through December to the next payday at the end of January.
This is the advice from FNB’s product head for integrated advice, Ester Ochse, who said this season would inspire many people to enjoy life and be more carefree than usual as they spend time with friends and family, taking a much-deserved break from the demands of work.
But if people allowed themselves to get too carried away, this might come to a sobering halt when the heat of January's financial struggles hit their pocket.
Ochse shared a few pointers on how people could stretch their money this season:
The first was to create a budget and manage one's spend. Ochse said the temptation to splurge, thanks to that early December salary, bonus or thirteenth check, was understandable.
“If you fail to plan, you plan to fail. That’s why budgeting (or lack thereof) can mean the difference between truly enjoying a carefree holiday season and huge financial headaches when the new year comes around.”
She said having a budget and ensuring that one allocated spend for different priorities during the season did not mean people could not have fun.
“Instead, it means that by planning and controlling your spending, you’ll have exactly enough for every activity you want to engage in between now and your next payday.”
Ochse advised people to spend and earn with loyalty rewards programmes, which might just be the magic weapon in one's holiday season arsenal. She said they could be a saving grace as one tried to scale back on spending while potentially putting back hundreds, or even thousands, of rands into one's pockets.
Ochse advised people to set spending limits for gifts. She said as big days like Christmas and New Year’s Day approached, it might be easy to succumb to the pressure of spending on elaborate gifts. If one has a large community of family and friends, the pressure is multiplied by the number of gifts required.
“A great strategy is to agree with your loved ones on a price limit for gifts and opt for a gift exchange like “secret Santa”. This way, everyone receives a gift and everyone spends a roughly equal value when buying presents,” Ochse said.
She said taking the time to make personalised DIY presents for loved ones could have a lasting affect.
“It’s the thought that counts. A well thought out, creative, homemade gift may end up being more meaningful to the recipient while also being easier on the pocket of the gift-giver,” Ochse said.
She advised people to opt for at-home get-togethers and bring-and-braais, whenever possible.
TimesLIVE
FNB offers advice for people to avoid Januworry financial struggles
'Agree with your family and friends how much to spend on presents'
Image: 123rf.com
TimesLIVE
