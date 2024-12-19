Foreign-owned spaza shops welcome registration deadline extension

An organisation representing foreign-owned spaza shops, ANG ANGGA, has expressed gratitude for the extension of the registration deadline to February 28.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa announced the extension on Wednesday after widespread unhappiness about the initial 21-day registration deadline, which many deemed insufficient.

Director of ANG ANGGA, Fikreyesus Daniel, welcomed the extension, saying it will allow foreigners to get their documents in order.

“We are very grateful for the extension because there have been a lot of complaints,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

“This allows us to do this task effectively. When the time is so short, you want to do things properly. So we are so grateful about it. It will also help us to review and refine the way we have been handling the business,” said Daniel.

However, Daniel raised concerns about delays from home affairs in issuing legal papers, hindering the registration process.

“There are still applications we have not received. We have been applying to home affairs for renewals and new applications. Even though the extension has allowed two more months, the problem will still remain because we have not received the documents needed to register.”

Despite challenges, he said, the extension will allow the organisation to ensure foreign-owned spaza shops operate legally and safely.

The registration processes stem from recent tragedies in which more than 20 children died from foodborne illnesses linked to spaza shops, with 890 reported incidents.

“We cannot belittle the issue. It is about the children who lost their lives. We understand how painful it is to lose even one life,” Daniel said.

Reports have emerged of South Africans registering spaza shops on behalf of foreigners due to complex registration processes and lack of necessary documents. Daniel condemned fronting and urged members to follow the legal route.

“We strongly condemn this act because it undermines the integrity of the process. We should always stick to the legal route. Any illegal action would lead to undesired consequences.”

Different political parties, including ATM and ActionSA, have called for the closure of foreign-owned spaza shops to prioritise locals. Members of Operation Dudula had blocked foreign nationals from registering businesses, saying they pushed locals out.

As an Ethiopian, Daniel said he doesn't consider himself to be a foreigner in South Africa.

“I don't feel like I'm a foreigner because I'm an African. This is where I feel at home. To those who label us as foreigners, what would Mandela say if he were alive? Ethiopians are not foreigners. We have a lot of things in common.”

