South Africa

Gauteng hails increase in spaza shop registrations after deadline extension

MEC Lebogang Maile says 21,172 application forms have been issued

19 December 2024 - 13:46
Lebogang Maile, Gauteng's MEC for finance and economic development.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Gauteng government has hailed the continued uptake in registration forms by local and foreign spaza shop owners after the national government's recent reprieve.

Finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile held a briefing on Thursday to provide another update on the registration drive in the province.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on Wednesday announced the registration deadline extension for all spaza shops and other food-handling outlets to February 28.

This followed a consultation with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Hlabisa said before the revised deadline of February, the government would continue to implement the action plan to address the crisis of food-borne illnesses and the illicit trade of goods.

Maile revealed that the number of application forms issued to date had risen from 13,616 to 21,172 since his briefing 10 days ago.

“Of this number, 10,389 application forms have been submitted across all municipalities in Gauteng. At our first media briefing, the number of applications that had been returned owing to missing documentation stood at 1,916.

LISTEN | Government extends spaza shops registration deadline to February

The interministerial committee responsible for the national response to instances of food-borne illness and illicit trade has extended the deadline ...
News
1 day ago

“Since then, the number of applications received has increased, leading to a corresponding increase in the number of returned applications, which now stands at 2,677. The number of applications from non-South Africans is 2,818 — an increase of 213 since the last update.”

Another issue the government flagged was “the challenges spaza shop owners faced in terms of receiving certain approvals from local municipalities”. Maile said progress was being made in this regard.

Compliance was another sticky issue, according to the MEC, with owners struggling mostly with rezoning challenges.

“A lot of structures were built without zoning provisions and consent use, with some having been built on critical municipal infrastructure such as water pipes.

“This is a serious issue that has implications not only for spatial and economic development, but for the safety of communities as well. Municipalities have been encouraged to issue notices of correction to the owners.”

TimesLIVE

