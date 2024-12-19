South Africa

Nine life sentences for 36-year-old man for murders and rapes of young girls

19 December 2024 - 10:27
Themba Shongwe, 36, was sentenced to nine life sentences for the murders and rapes of young girls.
Image: SAPS

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to nine life terms for the murders and rapes of young girls in Embalenhle, Mpumalanga, between 2016 and 2018.

The Secunda regional court sentenced him on Wednesday.

Themba Shongwe's crime spree began in 2016 when he dragged a 16-year-old girl to a soccer field, robbed her of her cellphone and raped her.

The court heard gruesome details of his subsequent crimes, including the murders of Nokulunga Nkutha, 11, who was found dead after being reported missing the same year. In June 2017, Cynthia Masilela, 16, was found dead next to the municipality offices. Lerato Nkutha, 11, was found dead near a hair salon after going missing in 2018, while Mihle Philisiwe Zinganto, 11, was discovered dead on a street in the same year.

SAPS acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the investigators for their work in bringing Shongwe to justice.

“His reign of terror made life hard for Embalenhle residents, but thanks to the detective work the court imposed a heavy sentence for each atrocity.

“We are glad this perpetrator has been removed from society for good after terrorising women. We hope the sentence will send a clear message that such acts will never be tolerated and this should serve as a deterrent to potential offenders,” Mkhwanazi said.

TimesLIVE

