Police minister Senzo Mchunu slams Sibusiso Lawrence murder video

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has slammed the viral video posted by a KZN man who confessed to killing his girlfriend, Nontobeko Cele.



“The individual not only brazenly recorded himself making this horrific confession but also posted a picture of the victim online. The suspect was later found deceased, having taken his own life by hanging near the scene where the victim tragically lost her life,” said Mchunu in a statement.



Sibusiso Lawrence, a KwaZulu-Natal man, sent shock waves across the nation by posting a video on his Facebook page in which he confessed to killing his girlfriend.



At the end of the video, Lawrence showed the body of the victim in his car. Cele's lifeless body was found with multiple stab wounds in Umzinto on Tuesday.

Mchunu expressed his dismay at the brutal incident, calling it a stark reminder about gender-based violence in South Africa.



“This shocking incident is a grim reminder of the ongoing scourge of gender-based violence in our society. Such acts of violence are a betrayal of our shared humanity and have no place in our nation,” said Mchunu.

The minister also condemned the individual’s use of social media to amplify his cruelty, stressing that it reflected a complete disregard for basic decency and the dignity of others.



“The act of this individual, having taken his own life, ends the immediate legal pursuit of justice but it does not diminish the severity of his actions or the pain inflicted on the victim, the victim's family, friends, and community, including his own family,” said Mchunu.

Mchunu emphasised the importance of mental health awareness.

“Families and communities need to be very much alive to issues of mental health of their members; any sign or suspicion of this disease must be reported to social workers and other authorities without delay,” he said.





Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed that an investigation was under way. “Police are investigating a case of murder and an inquest docket will be opened,” Netshiunda said.





“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim and reaffirm the government's commitment to intensifying efforts to create a society where women and children can live free from fear,” said Mchunu.

