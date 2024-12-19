As we approach the new year, many public servants are facing a tough decision regarding their medical aid schemes. The Public Servants Association (PSA) has expressed concern about the 13.4% increase in membership subscription fees for the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) in 2025. The union reports it has been flooded with calls from distressed members who are finding the new rates unaffordable.
In a recent meeting at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council, the PSA, with other unions, rejected the proposed hike. Despite this opposition, Gems has decided to implement the increase unilaterally, leaving many members grappling with the financial strain.
The union further highlighted that the rise in premiums is pushing members to reconsider their health coverage as they attempt to manage escalating living expenses. This decision also carries the risk of leaving individuals vulnerable, as they may be forced to go without medical aid, exposing them to financial and health-related risks.
In an unrelated but equally troubling development, Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo recently revealed the RAF is owed millions of rand by various medical aid service providers, including major player Discovery. This substantial debt raises concerns about the financial stability of the RAF and could potentially affect South Africans who rely on the fund for road accident-related medical care.
As the new year draws near, public servants are faced with difficult choices about how to balance their medical aid needs with the increasing cost of living.
POLL | Are you planning to stay on the same medical aid scheme next year?
TimesLIVE
