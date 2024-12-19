South Africa

Quick thinking angler reels in 'midnight dipper' caught in rip currents at Mossel Bay

19 December 2024 - 11:47 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The angler cast his line and 'caught' the struggling bather by her jeans. Stock photo.
The angler cast his line and 'caught' the struggling bather by her jeans. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

A 31-year-old woman swept out to sea by rip currents during a midnight dip was miraculously rescued by a local angler who cast his line, Kabeljou hook attached, and reeled her ashore in Mossel Bay.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the woman from George launched into the water to take a swim at about 1am on Wednesday but was caught in rip currents during the spring low tide along the shoreline at Dias Beach.  

“Mossel Bay duty crew were activated after eyewitness reports of a drowning in progress at Tri Towers, Dias Beach. NSRI rescue swimmers, the SAPS, Frontier Medix ambulance services, provincial traffic services and Mossel Bay fire and rescue services responded,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.  

“Fishermen, angling from the shoreline, saw the lady in the water and a local fisherman cast his line in her direction, with fishing line attached to a Kabeljou hook.

“The fish hook [hooked] onto her jeans and the fisherman was able to reel her in towards the beach where once she reached waist deep water a local fisherman waded into the water and helped her out onto the beach as NSRI and the emergency services were arriving on the scene.”  

The woman was treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms by paramedics.  

“The fisherman is commended for his effort that contributed to saving the lady's life,” said Lambinon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Injured hiker flown to safety after falling on Table Mountain

A seasoned hiker injured by a fall while scrambling up a steep ravine on Table Mountain was rescued by helicopter on Tuesday.
News
23 hours ago

Holiday roads carnage, other trauma cases stretching health services to the limit

A surge in the number of trauma cases in the Eastern Cape since the beginning of December is putting a severe strain on an already stretched ...
News
2 days ago

Good Samaritans save father and son in 200th NSRI pink-buoy rescue

The drama started when two teenagers, a male and female, got caught in rip currents while swimming at Clovelly in Cape Town, where their families ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  2. Government employees medical aid has become unaffordable, claims PSA South Africa
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa signs historic nuclear regulator amendment bill South Africa
  4. FNB offers advice for people to avoid Januworry financial struggles South Africa
  5. WATCH | Outrage over graphic video of man after allegedly killing his ... South Africa

Latest Videos

"A Wesley South African Christmas"- Official Trailer
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosts last EAP media briefing for 2024