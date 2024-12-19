Umhlathuze mayor promises to fight drinking and driving in Richards Bay

Umhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi has called on law enforcement officials to come down hard on criminals who put lives in danger.
“These things you are carrying are called tools of trade. They assist you to do your work, but in the midst of you doing your work and your life is threatened, don’t die with it,” said Ngwezi.
He was speaking during a roadblock on the R34 John Ross highway in Richards Bay on Wednesday, accompanied by deputy mayor Christo Botha and speaker Tobias Gumede.
“You have families. You have wives and children. You have relatives and your different careers. Your are human beings. Chapter 2 of the constitution requires that you have rights as well because you are citizens,” said Ngwezi.
“We must not cry when we become tough.”
Scores of visitors and holiday makers are expected to flock to the North Coast town during the festive season and the city will ensure everyone using the roads is safe.
“Be it a passenger, driver, or pedestrian. This time [of year] people get too happy and disregard the law. In the midst of that we end up losing lives.”
He said the area where the roadblock was staged is also a high accident zone in the city.
“From John Ross highway through [to] the beach it is always prone to accidents and that is the reason we focus on this road. We don’t tolerate people who drink and drive. We don’t tolerate those who drink and walk because roads are not public drinking areas,” said Ngwezi.
Part of the roadblock also involves searching for illegal weapons in vehicles.
“Where we find there are transgressions of the law, we arrest even those who are my comrades. Law was made for everybody. If we obey the law many problems will decrease in the country.”
Meanwhile, 17 passengers and a driver boarding a minibus taxi with a Mozambique registration have been processed for possible deportation by immigration officers on Wednesday.
Agriculture and rural development MEC Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa staged a roadblock in Mtubatuba, northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
According to Madlopha-Mthethwa, preliminary investigations suggest the illegal Mozambicans were travelling to various parts of the province.
It is believed some were being trafficked and also included two minors.
“We have stopped a number of vehicles travelling in the south and northbound lanes. We identified a kombi from Mozambique which had males, women and children who were without documentation,” said Madlopha-Mthethwa.
