WATCH LIVE | ACSA and Border Management Authority brief media before the festive season

19 December 2024 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Airports Company South Africa and the Border Management Authority are briefing the media as more people leave and enter the country this festive season. 

POLL | Are you travelling for the December holidays?

The holiday season is a time for celebration, reflection and connecting with loved ones. For many, this means embarking on trips near and far.
22 hours ago

‘System failure’ leads to delays at OR Tambo International passport control

The Airports Company SA (Acsa) warned on Monday of longer queues at passport control points at OR Tambo International Airport due to a border ...
2 days ago

Acsa fastens seatbelt for festive season liftoff

The Airports Company South Africa is confident it is ready to handle the large volumes of traffic expected at its airports.
5 days ago

R22bn upgrade for airports set for take-off

The public should start seeing improvements in airports around the country from 2025, as Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) rolls out a R22bn ...
4 days ago

‘Bring out the axe for Acsa’

Aviation guru Guy Leitch says company leadership must pay the price for bungling
4 days ago

Flight delays at OR Tambo Airport due to refuelling challenges

Airlines operating at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg are experiencing significant delays on Monday as a result of refuelling ...
1 week ago

Passengers stranded as East London flights disrupted again

Passengers left frustrated as bad weather makes landing unsafe
4 weeks ago
