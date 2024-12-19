South Africa

RECORDED | Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile provides update on Spaza shop registrations

19 December 2024 - 09:38 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile is providing an update on progress made in the registration of spaza shops in the province.

READ MORE:

Fake spaza shop registration documents land couple in deep water

A woman and her husband have found themselves in hot water after allegedly trying to present forged registration documents to authorities on the ...
News
1 day ago

Spaza shop owners say deadline is too tight

With only a week remaining before the spaza shop registration deadline, frustration is growing among shop owners who are struggling with the ...
News
1 week ago

More than 51,000 spaza shops registered, 800 closed down as registration deadline looms

A total of 51,788 spaza shops have been registered so far, with 800 shops closed down for non-compliance, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said ...
News
1 week ago

Lesufi warns locals against registering spaza shops for foreigners

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has issued a warning to citizens who register spaza shops on behalf of foreigners.
News
3 weeks ago

‘If I stop selling we will starve’: race to register spaza shops

The president has said any shop not registered within 21 days and which does not meet all health standards will be closed
News
3 weeks ago
