South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosts last EAP media briefing for 2024

19 December 2024 - 12:34 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is hosting the last Energy Action Plan media briefing for the year to reflect on key achievements and challenges in 2024.

TimesLIVE 

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosts last EAP media briefing for 2024