South Africa

Bheki Cele highlights heartbreak of 2-year-old left without parents in KwaZulu-Natal tragedy

20 December 2024 - 15:28
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former police minister Bheki Cele. File photo.
Former police minister Bheki Cele. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former minister of police Bheki Cele underscored the unimaginable future facing a young child after both parents died in KwaZulu-Natal this week.

Ntobeko Cele, 25, was stabbed to death by her partner Sibusiso Lawrence Ntaka, who posted a video of her body on social media on Tuesday before taking his own life.

“The real painful side is the two-year-old that has lost both mother and father,” said Cele. 

Cele pointed out the long-term effect on the child’s future as well as the emotional and psychological trauma he will inevitably face.

“When somebody took the decision of doing it, I don't think he did put in the centre the issue and the future of the child that at two years has no mother, has no father,” said Cele. 

“Unfortunately, nobody is there between themselves to explain why such drastic decisions would have been taken,” Cele said in an interview with eNCA

South Africans watched in horror as the video went viral on social media showing a visibly upset Ntaka talking about how he murdered the two-year-old's mother.

At the end of the video, Ntaka shows the lifeless body of 25-year-old Cele covered in blood. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Ntaka, who was a primary schoolteacher, was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday at Malangeni in Umzinto, a short distance from where he killed Cele. 

 

Cele condemned the exploitation of this tragic incident on social media, emphasising the need for compassion.

“It is a very tough story, but what is even worse is what happened to the social media sharing those images and details,” said Cele.

He called for restraint, urging South Africans to refrain from circulating harmful content.

“Maybe it could be a good call to South Africans at the present moment to hold back on those matters and just know that two people died. Wait until we know what really happened.”

Women for Change, an organisation focusing on gender-based violence, femicide and gender equality, also expressed its concern about the circulation of the graphic content.

TimesLIVE







READ MORE

Avoid one-sided narratives: Madonsela on the Sibusiso Lawrence case

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has called for caution in the way media reports on the recent tragic incident involving Sibusiso Lawrence, ...
News
1 day ago

Ntobeko Cele's family says boyfriend had attacked her before

The family of Ntobeko Cele, 25, who was stabbed to death by her partner who posted a video of her body before committing suicide, has expressed its ...
News
23 hours ago

KZN man allegedly stabs his girlfriend and three-year-old son to death, then takes his own life

KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday discovered the bodies of a young couple and their child in uMgababa on the South Coast.
News
7 hours ago

Man who killed ex, posted pictures and recorded video confession found hanging from tree

KwaZulu-Natal police say a man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend, recorded his murder confession with blood visible on his face and T-shirt and ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Outrage over graphic video of man after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend

A disturbing video on Facebook of a man, Sbusiso Lawrence, allegedly confessing to killing his girlfriend has sparked outrage on social media.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Macua turns to high court as funds, resources dry up in Stilfontein South Africa
  2. 'We survived on water, toothpaste, vinegar and salt': Stilfontein illegal miner South Africa
  3. Joburg celebrates economic boost from Chris Brown's sold-out shows South Africa
  4. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  5. FNB offers advice for people to avoid Januworry financial struggles South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet the 2024 winners at the Sunday Times Literary Awards with Exclusive Books
Who are the migrants who could be targeted in Trump’s mass deportation plans? | ...