South Africa

Dirco unable to help SA woman stranded in UAE due to travel ban imposed by bank

“Consular assistance offered by embassies is non-financial,” spokesperson Clayson Monyela said.

20 December 2024 - 18:17
A South African woman stuck in the United Arab Emirates pleads for help to come back home.
Image: Screenshot

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says it cannot help a South African woman stuck in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to a travel ban imposed by a bank she owes money to.

A video was posted on social media of Bongile Mpande pleading for help to return home.

In the video, Mpande, who had been living in the UAE for six years, said she had lost her job earlier this year and was unable to repay her loan, resulting in the cancellation of her residence visa and a travel ban by the bank.

“I'm sitting here without proper housing. I've been to immigration, I've been to the court, and I've spoken to our consulate, but nobody has tried to help me,” she said.

“I'm not one for drama or involving people in my life, but if there's anyone who can help me, please speak to someone who can assist me with this crisis. I'm literally stuck in a foreign country, and I don't know how I'm going to leave.”

She said she had secured a job in South Africa and tried to arrange with the bank to pay the money she owes when she starts her new job but it had refused. She remains stranded in the UAE, unable to leave until she settles her debt.

“I'm not saying I don't want to pay the bank, but I've come up with a plan to pay them, and they tell me I need to stay.”

Responding to calls to intervene, Dirco's head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela said the consular assistance offered by embassies was non-financial, hindering them to assist in this case.

“In her own words: She took a bank loan and needs to pay before the travel ban imposed can be lifted. She lost her job before she could pay it off. That's the help she needs. Consular assistance offered by embassies is non-financial. This is a standard consular policy of all governments,” Monyela said.

