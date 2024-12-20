South Africa

KZN man allegedly stabs his girlfriend and three-year-old son to death, then takes his own life

20 December 2024 - 12:00 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday discovered the bodies of a young couple and their child. File photo.
KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday discovered the bodies of a young couple and their child. File photo.
Image: 123RF

KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday discovered the bodies of a young couple and their child in uMgababa on the South Coast.

It is alleged a man, 24, stabbed his girlfriend, 22, and their three-year-old son before taking his own life in the Daganya area.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the bodies were recovered on Friday morning and the incident was believed to have happened late on Thursday night or early Friday morning.

He said when police arrived on the scene the body of a woman was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect was found hanging from the roof inside the house. Their identity documents were found on top of the bed. The motive for the killings is unknown.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Police minister Senzo Mchunu slams Sibusiso Lawrence murder video

At the end of the video, Lawrence showed the body of the victim in his car
News
1 day ago

Man who killed ex, posted pictures and recorded video confession found hanging from tree

KwaZulu-Natal police say a man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend, recorded his murder confession with blood visible on his face and T-shirt and ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Macua turns to high court as funds, resources dry up in Stilfontein South Africa
  2. 'We survived on water, toothpaste, vinegar and salt': Stilfontein illegal miner South Africa
  3. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  4. Ntobeko Cele's family says boyfriend had attacked her before South Africa
  5. Fuel prices: what you can expect at the pumps in January news

Latest Videos

Meet the 2024 winners at the Sunday Times Literary Awards with Exclusive Books
Who are the migrants who could be targeted in Trump’s mass deportation plans? | ...