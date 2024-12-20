As the holiday season approaches, people around the world begin to prepare for the celebrations, festivities and moments that make Christmas special. For many, Christmas traditions hold a special place in their hearts, connecting them to family, culture and the true spirit of the season. Whether it’s a cherished activity passed down through generations or a more modern ritual, these traditions create lasting memories and strengthen the bonds between loved ones.
One of the most popular traditions is decorating the Christmas tree. For many families, this is a time to gather together, listen to holiday music and reminisce about past Christmases. The tree, often adorned with lights, ornaments and a star on top, becomes a symbol of warmth and joy in the home.
Another favourite is the Christmas dinner. The sight and smell of a festive meal, shared with family and friends, brings people together. From turkey and ham to pies and gingerbread cookies, these meals not only satisfy the taste buds but also foster a sense of community and connection.
For others, Christmas is a time to give back. Volunteering or donating to those in need is a meaningful tradition that highlights the true spirit of the season — generosity, kindness and compassion for others.
And let’s not forget the excitement of gift giving! For many, the thrill of selecting the perfect gift for someone special or waking up to surprises under the tree is a tradition that brings joy to the giver and the receiver.
Whether it’s singing carols, watching classic Christmas movies or attending a holiday service, Christmas traditions create moments of joy, reflection and togetherness. As we celebrate, these traditions remind us of what matters most: love, kindness and the simple pleasures of being with those we hold dear. So, what’s your favourite Christmas tradition?
POLL | What’s your favourite Christmas tradition?
Image: 123RF/bernardbodo
TimesLIVE
