South Africa

Smash-and-grab hotspot under the microscope in Cape Town

20 December 2024 - 17:02 By Kim Swartz
Cyclists recently reported numerous muggings in the area to the Pedal Power Association.
Image: 123RF/oleksandrsh

Patrols have been stepped up in response to a spate of smash-and-grab incidents targeting motorists and the mugging of cyclists near a section of the N1 highway at Woodstock in Cape Town.

More than 20 incidents have been reported in the past few weeks in the vicinity of the Lower Church Street turn-off which officials said followed increased unlawful occupations of the nearby Culemborg site belonging to Transnet.

Provincial MECs and city MMCs met on Thursday to discuss steps to beef up safety measures.

“Practical steps were discussed to extend the community safety measures in force on both the R300 and N2 highways to now also include a section of the N1 highway at Woodstock,” said acting police oversight and community safety MEC Tertuis Simmers and safety and security MMC JP Smith.

 

Increased visible policing, closer communication with SAPS to improve deployment and urgent steps to ensure Transnet took action against suspected criminals occupying their land were prioritised.

The country’s largest recreational cycling organisation — the Pedal Power Association (PPA) — recently warned riders to be vigilant after a spate of attacks by criminals on cyclists in the area.

“Already we have increased our visibility and stepped up patrols in the vicinity using our area-based resources, but a permanent solution is required and we remain committed to working with all stakeholders in helping to ensure safety for all who use the area,” added Smith. 

TimesLIVE

