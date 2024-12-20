South Africa

'We survived on water, toothpaste, vinegar and salt': Stilfontein illegal miner

20 December 2024 - 07:28
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A view of the operation to send supplies to the miners.
A view of the operation to send supplies to the miners.
Image: SAPS/Supplied

A suspected illegal miner, who recently surfaced at Stilfontein mine, has shared a harrowing account of the desperate conditions he and others endured while trapped underground.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, the miner, whose identity remains undisclosed, revealed that food was scarce and prices were exorbitant.

“Things are difficult. Time is running out. There is not enough food and we are only getting 500ml of mageu and instant porridge in 24 hours,” he said.

“It's tough. We survived on water, toothpaste, vinegar and salt.”

He described the situation as dire, warning that those still underground are on the brink of death.

“Many people are sick and others are dying. The main thing that's killing people is starvation. There's about 300 people there and only about 30 of them are in a good state.”

Since November, more than 1,500 illegal miners have surfaced through the different shafts in Stilfontein. This includes eight dead bodies.

Many people are sick, and others are dying. The main thing that's killing people is starvation. There's about 300 people there and only about 30 of them are in a good state.

He said some people resorted to using gold as currency for transactions, while alleged kingpins exerted control. However, he didn't know where the alleged kingpins are.

“I was only told there's a payment required for one to come out.”

The miner recounted how he was approached at a tavern with a promise of employment and subsequently entered the mine.

“I got here in May. We were approached while sitting at a tavern and were promised employment at the Stilfontein mine. It was four of us and we were handed hammers, chisels and gumboots.”

Mining Affected Communities United in Action has again filed an urgent application in the Pretoria high court to compel the state to “provide humanitarian aid, including food, water and medication within two hours of the court order”.

The organisation wants the state to cover costs of necessities, claiming about R76,000 of donations has run out.

“It's the state that is deliberately delaying that rescue operation. They should then be the ones who provide food, medication and all of those basic necessities.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Six more illegal miners arrested in Stilfontein after resurfacing

Since November, more than 1,500 illegal miners have surfaced through the different shafts in Stilfontein as police continue with Operation Vala ...
News
1 day ago

Macua turns to high court as funds, resources dry up in Stilfontein

As funds run dry and exhausted rescuers race to retrieve as many suspected illegal miners before Christmas, organisations and residents want the ...
News
21 hours ago

27 children involved in illegal mining to be repatriated to Mozambique

Twenty-seven teenage boys will be repatriated to Mozambique after being found by police, including some who surfaced from the Stilfontein mine ...
News
2 days ago

Seven illegal miners surface in Stilfontein, one with community’s help

The police have confirmed the surfacing of seven more suspected illegal miners at two shafts in Stilfontein in the North West on Friday morning.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  2. Fuel prices: what you can expect at the pumps in January news
  3. Ntobeko Cele's family says boyfriend had attacked her before South Africa
  4. Three life terms each for funeral cover insurance fraud murders South Africa
  5. FNB offers advice for people to avoid Januworry financial struggles South Africa

Latest Videos

Who are the migrants who could be targeted in Trump’s mass deportation plans? | ...
Trump rejects bill that would avert government shutdown | REUTERS