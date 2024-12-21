The second incident on Friday night was at the Irene Country Estate where a vehicle was stuck in a river.
Mnguni said they found a vehicle with two occupants inside.
“They immediately rescued the patients who were also unharmed and had sustained no injuries,” Mnguni said.
In other incidents, two drownings were reported near the Supersport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion.
“The firefighters found that a car and a motorcycle had been swept away by the strong river currents.
“At the scene, there were rescuers from our fire and rescue operations division, together with the divers from the South African Police Service, and the Gauteng emergency medical services.”
During a search and rescue operation, a female who had swum to safety on the riverbank was found.
“Sadly, the motorcyclist and the driver of the car were both found deceased and were recovered from the river by the rescuers,” Mnguni said.
Just before midnight, a person clinging to a lamp pole engulfed by water overflowing from the river was rescued unharmed.
TimesLIVE
Two people die as others rescued from vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Tshwane
A motorcyclist and a motorist swept into a river by floods in Centurion were found dead while a man clinging to a lamp post surrounded by raging waters was rescued by Tshwane firefighters.
Image: Supplied
A motorcyclist and a motorist died after being swept into a river and firefighters had to rescue several other motorists and injured people from low-lying flooded areas in Tshwane on Friday.
The City of Tshwane's emergency services responded to various incidents in flooded areas in Centurion and Irene, south of the capital.
Spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the first incident was reported to the emergency communication centre (ECC) before 10pm involving a vehicle sinking in Centurion.
“The ECC immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Centurion fire station to the scene. These included a fire engine and a district commander’s unit. Other resources were dispatched from Central and Innesdale fire stations as backup,” Mnguni said.
He said they also dispatched their swiftwater rescue unit, a video unit and an additional district commander’s unit.
“On arrival, the firefighters found that a car was stuck in the river with two occupants,” he said.
The occupants, who were unharmed, were successfully rescued from the vehicle.
Image: Supplied
The second incident on Friday night was at the Irene Country Estate where a vehicle was stuck in a river.
Mnguni said they found a vehicle with two occupants inside.
“They immediately rescued the patients who were also unharmed and had sustained no injuries,” Mnguni said.
In other incidents, two drownings were reported near the Supersport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion.
“The firefighters found that a car and a motorcycle had been swept away by the strong river currents.
“At the scene, there were rescuers from our fire and rescue operations division, together with the divers from the South African Police Service, and the Gauteng emergency medical services.”
During a search and rescue operation, a female who had swum to safety on the riverbank was found.
“Sadly, the motorcyclist and the driver of the car were both found deceased and were recovered from the river by the rescuers,” Mnguni said.
Just before midnight, a person clinging to a lamp pole engulfed by water overflowing from the river was rescued unharmed.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Displaced flood victims not holding their breath over 6 sites identified for rehousing
Can SA afford to not have climate-friendly ARVs?
Beach water readings should be taken with a pinch of salt, say experts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos