South Africa

Two-year-old toddler’s body found in river near Hartbeespoort Dam

The boy was last seen on Thursday playing in a field in the vicinity of a river near Hartbeespoort Dam

21 December 2024 - 15:20 By TimesLIVE
The body of a two-year-old boy was found in a river near Hartbeespoort Dam after he disappeared on Thursday while playing in the vicinity of the water source.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The body of a two-year-old boy missing since Thursday has been found in a river near Hartbeespoort Dam.

According to the NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam, after a search involving the SAPS water policing and diving services, the K9 search and rescue unit and a police helicopter, the body was found by police divers.

The toddler was reported missing late on Thursday afternoon. He had been playing in the vicinity of Elandsfontein, Tshwane, in a subsidiary river leading to Hartbeespoort Dam, near the N4 Magalies Freeway.

“Family reportedly last saw the child playing in a field in the vicinity of the river near Hartbeespoort Dam, but after he failed to return home, the alarm was raised. An extensive search of the river and the surrounding areas was conducted, and a police helicopter assisted in the efforts,” the NSRI’s Craig Lambinon said on Saturday.

“The body of the child has been taken into the care of the police and government health forensic pathology services. Police have opened an inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased child. All services involved in the search embrace the family of the deceased child with care, compassion and thoughts at this difficult time.”

TimesLIVE

