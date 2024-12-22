South Africa

Earth tremor felt in Cape Town

22 December 2024 - 11:35 By TIMESLIVE
The Council for Geoscience recorded a tremor in the Northern Cape early on Sunday morning.
The Council for Geoscience recorded a tremor in the Northern Cape early on Sunday morning.
Image: 123RF/vchalup/ File photo

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) recorded a seismic event in Brandvlei, Northern Cape early on Sunday morning, with shaking reported in parts of Cape Town, Paarl, Ceres and Worcester.

According to the council, the tremor recorded a magnitude of 5.26 and occurred at 2.51am. No reports of injuries or damages have been reported.

Earlier this month Earthquake News Everyday published an article predicting an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 to 8.0 will hit regions between December 5 and 20 in the areas of the Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean and surrounding countries, including South Africa.

However, the council dismissed the report and said while the regions are seismically active, predicting specific magnitudes and exact locations within a short timeframe (15 to 20 days) is not scientifically plausible.

Chief CGS scientist Dr Eldridge Kgaswane said at the time: “ Scientists cannot predict the exact time, location and magnitude of individual earthquakes with high accuracy, as claimed in the article. Earthquake forecasting, which estimates the probability of earthquakes occurring in a region over a period of time, is possible but it is not precise.”

TimesLIVE

'Epicentre in Soweto': Joburg hit by 2.77 magnitude earthquake

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirms that the earth tremor felt across parts of Johannesburg on Tuesday was indeed an earthquake.
News
4 days ago

Earth tremor experienced in parts of Johannesburg

An earth tremor was experienced in large parts of Johannesburg on Tuesday night, but no injuries or damage were reported.
News
4 days ago

Council for Geoscience confirms seismic events in south of Joburg

The shaky moments Johannesburg South residents experienced on Saturday and early Monday were seismic events, the Council for Geoscience has confirmed.
News
5 months ago
  'Epicentre in Soweto': Joburg hit by 2.77 magnitude earthquake
  Earth tremor experienced in parts of Johannesburg

  Two people die as others rescued from vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Tshwane
  Dirco unable to help SA woman stranded in UAE due to travel ban imposed by bank
  IN PICS | Fire burns Pretoria restaurant to the ground
  Two-year-old toddler's body found in river near Hartbeespoort Dam
  Earth tremor felt in Cape Town

