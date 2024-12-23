South Africa

'Bakkie shooters' collared within an hour thanks to collaboration, tech

23 December 2024 - 15:04 By Kim Swartz
The bakkie and its occupants were tracked down within an hour of the shooting.
Image: City of Cape Town

Collaboration and the use of crime-fighting technology led to the swift arrest of two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager riding a bicycle in Cape Town.

Safety and security MMC JP Smith said law enforcement services were alerted to the incident in Lavender Hill by ShotSpotter — acoustic gunshot detection technology — at 8.53am on Sunday.

The 15-year-old cyclist was gunned down by the occupants of a white bakkie.   

Metro police searched the area and reviewed CCTV footage to identity the vehicle. Officers found it just over an hour later in Lansdowne. Two suspects, aged 25 and 26, were arrested

“The arrests came about due to good collaboration between agencies but also drawing on the technology available to us. The gunshot detection alert allowed for a pinpoint response, which meant intelligence was gathered quickly and disseminated, and the officers could start tracking down the shooters with the help of CCTV, before they had a chance to get too far,” said Smith.

R5k bail for man who shot motorist four times in Sandton 'road rage incident'

Yusuf Mohammed was arrested earlier this week after an altercation with private banking analyst Koketso Komane on Sandton Drive last Friday.
News
1 week ago

“While it is cold comfort to those who are mourning the loss of a loved one, the manner in which this incident was handled points to the ever-evolving enforcement approach to clamp down on the violence plaguing so many of our communities.”

Smith said over the past week the city's metro police made 68 arrests, including seven for driving under the influence of alcohol, and issued 4,606 traffic and bylaw related fines. Law enforcement officers made 374 arrests for various transgressions.

On the roads, traffic officers recorded 53,526 offences, impounded 233 public transport vehicles and executed 1,813 warrants of arrest. They arrested 41 motorists for drunk-driving.

The city's public emergency communication centre recorded 1,807 incidents over a 48-hour period this past weekend, of which 680 were medical complaints. 

“The centre also recorded 94 fire incidents, 137 assault cases, 45 domestic violence incidents, 47 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents and 218 noise complaints.

“We note that drunk drivers are being persistent in their disregard for the law ... So if you are caught on the wrong side of the law, you will spend at least a part of the festive season behind bars.”

TimesLIVE

