A two-year-old boy was killed in a head-on collision between a VW Polo and a VW Jetta on the N2 in the Kei Cuttings in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning.
The Polo was occupied by two men, a woman and the boy.
The Jetta was carrying a man, a woman and two girls.
“It is alleged the driver of the Polo lost control while travelling towards Butterworth,” said Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.
“It veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the Jetta.”
The injured were taken to hospital.
Boy, 2, killed in head-on collision in Eastern Cape
Image: SUPPLIED
A two-year-old boy was killed in a head-on collision between a VW Polo and a VW Jetta on the N2 in the Kei Cuttings in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning.
The Polo was occupied by two men, a woman and the boy.
The Jetta was carrying a man, a woman and two girls.
“It is alleged the driver of the Polo lost control while travelling towards Butterworth,” said Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.
“It veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the Jetta.”
The injured were taken to hospital.
N2 smash takes 12 lives as toll mounts in Eastern Cape
A culpable homicide docket has been opened at Qumrha police station.
Binqose said it is suspected the vehicles were carrying families.
“We know in the next few hours many people will be making the dash home to spend Christmas with their families,” he said.
“It is wet and slippery in most parts of the province, and we urge road users to be extra vigilant and ensure you arrive at your destination safely.”
DispatchLIVE
READ MORE:
N3 closed after taxi accident kills seven
Road accidents claim 512 lives since December 1
Fatal multiple vehicle accident claims lives of truck and bus drivers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos