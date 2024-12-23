South Africa

Boy, 2, killed in head-on collision in Eastern Cape

23 December 2024 - 13:04 By DispatchLIVE
The VW Polo and VW Jetta involved in a fatal head-on collision in the Kei Cuttings on Monday.
Image: SUPPLIED

A two-year-old boy was killed in a head-on collision between a VW Polo and a VW Jetta on the N2 in the Kei Cuttings in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning.

The Polo was occupied by two men, a woman and the boy.

The Jetta was carrying a man, a woman and two girls.

“It is alleged the driver of the Polo lost control while travelling towards Butterworth,” said Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

“It veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the Jetta.”

The injured were taken to hospital.

News
A culpable homicide docket has been opened at Qumrha police station.

Binqose said it is suspected the vehicles were carrying families.

“We know in the next few hours many people will be making the dash home to spend Christmas with their families,” he said.

“It is wet and slippery in most parts of the province, and we urge road users to be extra vigilant and ensure you arrive at your destination safely.”

News
News
News
