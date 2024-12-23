South Africa

Firefighters battle blaze in Masiphumelele

23 December 2024 - 09:45 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Firefighters tackling the blaze in Masiphumelele.
Firefighters tackling the blaze in Masiphumelele.
Image: Gift of the Givers

Cape Town firefighters and humanitarian relief organisations responded to a blaze that ripped through Masiphumelele in the early hours on Monday.

“At this stage there is no verification on the number of affected [people]. Indications are the number of structures destroyed could exceed 100,” said disaster management spokesperson Sonica Lategan.

Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said emergency calls were received at 4.30am, and when the first arriving officers saw the extent of the fire they called for additional resources.  

“We have 14 frontline firefighting resources at the scene from different fire stations, with more than 70 staff . The incident command post has been set up in Houmoed Avenue, from where operations are being directed,” said Carelse.  

Electricity in the area was cut off to mitigate potential risk from overhead wires. There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities and the fire was under control.  

“Law enforcement has been requested to patrol the fire lines as there have been attempts to cut fire hoses,” said Carelse.  

Lategan said humanitarian relief partners Living Hope and Gift of the Givers were attending to the immediate needs of affected residents.

Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay said: “Teams are active and supporting victims of five other fire sites over the past five days. Once the site has been declared safe by firefighters, Gift of the Givers teams will step in to provide humanitarian aid.”

Carelse said the blaze was extinguished at 11.50am. "There were no fatalities or injuries reported," he added.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Two suspects arrested in Cape Town for 'hit' on Sars lawyer to appear in court

Naude was working for Sars at the offices of Cox Yeats Attorneys in Umhlanga on a case against controversial football boss and businesswoman Shawn ...
News
6 hours ago

Additional security measures implemented at Bishop Lavis magistrate’s court after arson

The department of justice and constitutional development says it is prioritising emergency repairs to damaged infrastructure at the Bishop Lavis ...
News
22 hours ago

IN PICS | Fire burns Pretoria restaurant to the ground

A restaurant in Pretoria burnt to the ground when it was engulfed by flames at the weekend after it suddenly caught fire.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Earth tremor felt in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Two suspects arrested in Cape Town for 'hit' on Sars lawyer to appear in court South Africa
  3. N3 closed after taxi accident kills seven South Africa
  4. Comedians on what to gift Jacob Zuma and Donald Trump for Christmas South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Fire burns Pretoria restaurant to the ground South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 Suzuki Swift review
KINDS OF KINDNESS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures