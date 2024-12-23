South Africa

KZN disaster teams on standby after warning of heavy rains, flooding until Christmas

23 December 2024 - 15:18 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The SA Weather Service has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal from Monday until Wednesday. Stock photo.
The SA Weather Service has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal from Monday until Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

Disaster management teams are monitoring conditions in KwaZulu-Natal after a level 2 warning of disruptive rains from Monday until Wednesday. 

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi said teams were on standby for disruptive rains as per an alert issued by the SA Weather Service.

According to the warning, the districts of Zululand, uThukela, uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu, King Cetshwayo and Harry Gwala will experience heavy rains on Monday.

“These conditions could lead to flooding of settlements, roads, and bridges; damage to property and infrastructure; damage to mud-based houses; poor driving conditions; and major disruption of traffic flow due to road and bridge closures or flooding.”

Additionally, a level 2 weather warning has been issued for eThekwini, Harry Gwala, Ugu, uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, uThukela, iLembe and Amajuba for Monday and Tuesday.

“The risk of flooding is high in all these areas due to increased soil saturation from the weekend's heavy rains. Disaster management teams will continue to monitor the weather conditions in these areas.”

Cogta said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) will co-ordinate the province’s disaster response in collaboration with stakeholders across the province’s main routes, including the N2, N11, and N3, which are being closely monitored by the PDMC in co-operation with Sanral.

Over the weekend heavy rains coupled with strong winds damaged electricity infrastructure, plunging several communities into darkness.

A 38-year-old man and 18-year-old woman died on Saturday at the Nkanini informal settlement in Cato Manor, eThekwini, when heavy rains caused a retaining wall to collapse onto two informal structures.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two die as heavy rains collapse retaining wall in KwaZulu-Natal

The eThekwini municipality said its personnel discovered the bodies while responding to a “heavy rain incident” at the Nkanini informal settlement in ...
News
6 hours ago

LISTEN | Gauteng, KZN and Limpopo warned of severe thunderstorms and flooding

Johannesburg’s emergency services are on high alert as severe thunderstorms and possible flooding are forecast for the city as an 80% chance of rain ...
News
4 days ago

Heavy rainfall and possible flooding predicted this week

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the country this week with thunderstorms predicted on Thursday which could lead to flooding, the SA Weather ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Earth tremor felt in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Two suspects arrested in Cape Town for 'hit' on Sars lawyer to appear in court South Africa
  3. N3 closed after taxi accident kills seven South Africa
  4. NSFAS applicants urged to submit outstanding documents ahead of 2025 academic ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Fire burns Pretoria restaurant to the ground South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 Suzuki Swift review
KINDS OF KINDNESS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures