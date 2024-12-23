South Africa

More than 50 arrested during festive season M4 roadblock in Durban

23 December 2024 - 16:38 By TIMESLIVE
A metro police officer tickets a taxi driver during a road block on Monday
Image: Thuli Dlamini/eThekwini municipality

A festive season roadblock on Durban's M4 resulted in 53 arrests and 97 warrants amounting to more than R90,000 on Monday. 

eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba led the multidisciplinary operation involving police, customs, immigration and road traffic inspectorate officials on the north- and southbound lanes between 11am and 2pm. 

The city said some of the successes achieved included 305 vehicles stopped, 53 arrests effected and 97 warrants executed amounting to R 93,100.

“We are pleased that these operations continue to yield positive outcomes and we are going to sustain them during the festive season and beyond,” said Xaba.

The law enforcement operations assist in preventing crime and bad behaviour on roads, he said, urging motorists to exercise caution to save lives.

