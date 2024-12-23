South Africa

Musician and family die in blaze at Chatsworth home

23 December 2024 - 17:30 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A couple and their son died after their Chatsworth home caught alight, trapping them inside
A Chatsworth couple and their son died when their Silverglen home went up in flames trapping them inside on Sunday. 

Mayah Veerappen, 91 who was the leader of the Star Orchestra band, his wife Kogie, 89, and their son Niren, 54 were found dead by firefighters who battled the blaze.

eThekwini fire divisional commander Nkulumo Dube said when firefighters arrived at the five bedroom double-storey house at about 10pm, they found it engulfed in flames which had already penetrated the roof.

He said they used the kitchen door which was unlocked to gain entry to the house and it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

“Afterwards we got to the three victims but all we found was their charred remains which were burnt beyond recognition,” said Dube.

He said the elderly couple were bedridden.

Before the incident a security company had responded to an alarm at the house and Niren had allayed their concerns and reportedly said he was cooking. Dube said they were told the alarm had gone off a second time.

When they arrived at the home it was teeming with neighbours who were frantically trying to put out the blaze.

“What we consistently notice in such cases is how neighbours and community members try to put out the fire on their own using mainly a garden hose and as a result they call us as last resort,” said Dube.

He urged the community to enlist the fire department as a priority.

Dube said teams from the Chatsworth, Mobeni and Queeensburgh fire stations had responded to the fire.

A family member didn't want to comment on the tragedy.

