South Africa

N3 closed after taxi accident kills seven

Vehicle overturns near Villiers

23 December 2024 - 09:29
A taxi overturned on the N3, killing seven people and injuring five.
Image: 123RF/ Jaromír Chalabala

Seven people were killed in Mpumalanga on Monday when a minibus taxi overturned on the N3 highway.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the crash happened at about 5am on the southbound route, about 10km north of Villiers in the Grootvlei area.

“A Toyota minibus taxi was involved in a single vehicle overturned-type crash that resulted in seven fatalities and injured five others.

“The road has been temporarily closed to ensure uninterrupted investigations by the investigators at the scene,” the RTMC said.

In a second crash, a single truck overturned south of the Wilge Plaza in the Free State, blocking all northbound lanes on the N3.

According to the N3 Toll Concession, road users should expect traffic congestion and delays in the area.

