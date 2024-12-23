South Africa

NSFAS applicants urged to submit outstanding documents ahead of 2025 academic year

Scheme has more than 630,000 bursary and 17,000 loan applications that are provisionally approved

23 December 2024 - 11:20
NSFAS applicants are urged to submit outstanding documents for the 2025 academic year. File photo.
Image: THULANI MBELE

Students who have applied for a bursary or a loan with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) should urgently submit outstanding documents for the 2025 academic year.

Since the opening of 2025 applications on September 20, the NSFAS received 890,599 bursary and 61,271 loan applications from students who need financial assistance.

More than 630,833 bursary and 17,369 loan applicants are provisionally approved for funding.

Applicants who submitted incomplete information are urged to adhere to the application process and complete their application by submitting the following documents:

  • NSFAS declaration form to be completed by the principal of the school or a non-South African Social Services Agency (Sassa) social worker. .
  • The orphan/vulnerable child declaration form (for applicants under 18 years) completed by a social worker.
  • The NSFAS consent form completed by the applicant and/or parent, guardian or spouse. Sassa recipients do not require this form.
  • Document issued by the court to prove guardianship when an applicant has indicated they have a legal guardian.
  • NSFAS declaration form should be provided by the applicant if the guardianship was not court-appointed.
  • Disability annexure form. The form must be filled out by a certified, duly registered medical doctor or other suitably qualified professional such as an optometrist, physiotherapist or head of the disability unit, who may confirm the student's disability status and specify the kind of support the student requires and how the student would benefit from the suggested support.

The NSFAS said: “Applicants must note only applicants who received communication to upload documents must submit such documents. It must be emphasised that for NSFAS to make funding decisions, applicants must ensure the required documents are submitted urgently.

“Furthermore, it must be emphasised students will only receive feedback on their application outcome once all necessary documents and verifications have been concluded.”

TimesLIVE

