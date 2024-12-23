Police pounced on two suspects who were allegedly found in possession of cellphones stolen at Makhadzi's One Woman Show in Limpopo.
The award-winning musician sold out the 46,000 capacity Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
The police's public order policing unit received complaints about stolen cellphones from concertgoers, and a manhunt for the thieves was immediately started.
At about 4.30am on Sunday, police found two suspects.
“A 26-year-old suspect was found in possession of two cellphones and his 30-year-old accomplice with 12 cellphones,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said
Some victims identified the suspects and their phones were returned to them at the local police station.
“The suspects are expected to appear before the Polokwane magistrate's court soon facing a charge of possession of suspected stolen property. Police investigations are continuing.”
TimesLIVE
Police arrest two in connection with cellphone theft at Makhadzi concert
TimesLIVE
Police arrest two in connection with cellphone theft at Makhadzi concert
